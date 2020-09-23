Virtual road shows help students with options

Shrewsbury Colleges Group is hosting five virtual events for students in different parts of the county to find out about their options after leaving school next year.

The college has been successfully delivering information sessions for post-16 options for the last four years and is providing information for year 11 pupils in 2020 virtually in order to adhere to the coronavirus safety guidelines.

Post-16 options road shows, which have been held physically across the county for the last four years, are information events for pupils leaving Year 11 for Sixth Form or Further Education.

These free to attend mini expos take place in September/October each year.

Catherine Armstrong, vice principal at SCG, said: “In order to offer students and parents the safest option to attend our road shows and receive the same level of information, advice and guidance, we are running these events virtually.

“Even though this years’ events are being held online, whereby people sign up via the events page on our website and attend at home via a webinar on the night, they are still tailored to different parts of the county.

“Each event has a virtual exhibition hall with information from all the leading providers of state sector post 16 education in the area, including local training providers.

“The events for Shrewsbury, Telford, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Church Stretton will all start at 6.30pm with a live stream presentation covering all the important aspects of transitioning from school to further education and exploring the differences between the different qualifications that are open to students

Advertising

“This presentation will then be followed by a live question and answer session, where people can submit questions, and then access an interactive event map where they can ‘visit’ providers such as colleges, sixth forms and The Armed Forces and get more in-depth information on what they offer. The main presentations from each event will also be available to watch afterwards on-demand.”

To attend the live events or be able to gain access to the on-demand videos, places must be booked by visiting scg.ac.uk/events

For more information on A-levels, visit ssfc.ac.uk or call 01743 235491. For more information about vocational courses, visit shrewsbury.ac.uk or call 01743 342342.