Town raises a glass to night economy award

Shrewsbury has retained its Purple Flag status for a thriving evening and night-time economy.

The Purple Flag campaign recognises excellence in town and city management, scoring against key criteria including wellbeing, broad appeal, the place as a destination and policy. The scheme operates in much the same way as Green Flag does for parks and Blue Flag for beaches.

Assessors found Shrewsbury to be a ‘very safe and secure town’ and commended Team Shrewsbury for its strong partnership approach to improving and responding to issues in the town.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Business Liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “We are delighted that Shrewsbury has retained its Purple Flag status for the fifth year running - it’s a real honour and something only granted to around 70 towns and cities across the country.

“It’s a tribute to all the hard work being done in the town and how we are working through the extremely difficult times of Covid-19 and the floods of earlier in the year.

“The Purple Flag status recognises Shrewsbury as a town striving to maintain and improve the high standards we want for our community.”

The Assessor and Panel Report highlighted the increase in funding for assisting or dealing with rough sleepers, improvements to street lighting, the street pastors scheme, and the new venues which are adding additional diversity to the town’s nightlife.

It added: “During the year, further work has been done to promote the Purple Flag scheme via partnership members and a new Purple Flag coordinator has been appointed.

Advertising

“A strong local Pubwatch has now been incorporated into a wider Shropshire Pubwatch scheme, there has been an increase in dialogue with town residents and there has been a rise in the number of taxis available at night.”

Assessors said the aim for the next year was for Shrewsbury to build on its reputation for safety and wellbeing.

The Purple Flag programme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), working with a partnership of stakeholder groups backed by businesses, Government and police.