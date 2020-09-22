Woman found trapped between car and wall in Shrewsbury

Emergency crews were called to an address, in Kingswood Road, Mytton Oak, shortly after 7pm last night.

She was freed by the fire service and given oxygen therapy until a paramedic arrived.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 7.03pm to reports of a patient who was trapped between a car and a wall on Kingswood Road. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

Serious injury

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for a potentially serious injury before being transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

In a separate incident, an ambulance and a fire crews were called to an address, in Third Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, at 5.16am today to a medical emergency.

They arrived to find a man requiring treatment at the scene before paramedics transported him to the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, for further assessment.