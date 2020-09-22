Second student tests positive for Covid-19 at Shrewsbury college

Shrewsbury Colleges Group has announced that there has been a second confirmed case of the virus at the London Road Campus.

The second confirmed infection is an adult part-time student studying one day a week. The student is self-isolating along with five classmates, the college has said. It comes after a first case was announced yesterday.

The college has identified the close contacts of the student from the class and the lesson seating plan. Five students have been identified as needing to self-isolate. The student with the confirmed case and their close contacts will only return to college after they have completed the required period of self-isolation and after being cleared to do so by the college’s Covid-19 tracker.

More Covid-19 coverage:

James Staniforth, principal, said: "We’d like to reassure students and parents that the measures and procedures that we have adopted continue to minimise the risk of infection across the college campuses. The two confirmed cases at the college are both part-time students and each individual attended one day a week. The two students are in unrelated classes and therefore there is no link between these cases.

"This student had only had very limited contact with students at London Road Campus. Therefore, the college remains open and students should continue to attend if they are well.

"We continue to ensure that the classrooms and other facilities at the college are cleaned thoroughly and disinfected regularly, we are enforcing the wearing of face coverings outside of the classroom and we are ensuring that the use of seating plans and amended room layouts are limiting the risk of infection.

"We continue to take guidance from the dedicated service introduced by Public Health England (PHE) to support schools and colleges. We are working to agreed PHE and Department for Education guidance."