Stuck child and woman rescued from swings in Shrewsbury

One child had to be released from swings in Harlescott, and a woman had to be released from a child's swing in Baschurch.

At around 11.10am on Sunday, crews from Baschurch had to use small gear to release a woman from a child's swing at The Wheatlands in Baschurch, Shrewsbury.

The incident was classified as urgent.

Later in the day, at around 12.30pm, fire officers had to release a child from a swing in Harlescott.

A crew from Shrewsbury headed to Kynaston Road, in Harlescott, to help the child out the swing.