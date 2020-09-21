Advertising
Stuck child and woman rescued from swings in Shrewsbury
Fire crews had to rescue two people from playground swings in Shrewsbury.
One child had to be released from swings in Harlescott, and a woman had to be released from a child's swing in Baschurch.
At around 11.10am on Sunday, crews from Baschurch had to use small gear to release a woman from a child's swing at The Wheatlands in Baschurch, Shrewsbury.
The incident was classified as urgent.
Later in the day, at around 12.30pm, fire officers had to release a child from a swing in Harlescott.
A crew from Shrewsbury headed to Kynaston Road, in Harlescott, to help the child out the swing.
