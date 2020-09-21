Menu

Stuck child and woman rescued from swings in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Fire crews had to rescue two people from playground swings in Shrewsbury.

One child had to be released from swings in Harlescott, and a woman had to be released from a child's swing in Baschurch.

At around 11.10am on Sunday, crews from Baschurch had to use small gear to release a woman from a child's swing at The Wheatlands in Baschurch, Shrewsbury.

The incident was classified as urgent.

Later in the day, at around 12.30pm, fire officers had to release a child from a swing in Harlescott.

A crew from Shrewsbury headed to Kynaston Road, in Harlescott, to help the child out the swing.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

