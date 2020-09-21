More than 1,000 take part in Shrewsbury survey on Covid road changes

The survey has been put together by Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, who are reviewing the movement interventions, which were put in place to allow for social distancing and to create space outside for some businesses.

The survey is still open and people are being urged to have their say.

High Street and adjacent streets have been closed to vehicles since June to allow room for social distancing and for businesses to use the outside space for seating customers.

The survey will close on Thursday, with recommendations about future arrangements being made to Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and the Big Town Plan Board in the coming weeks.

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “We are really pleased that over a thousand people have completed the survey in such short space of time.

“Gathering a wide range of views will help us to decide steps we might take in the longer-term to improve transport and movement in and around Shrewsbury.

“We continue to be in regular dialogue with Town Walls residents regarding the current diversion.”

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Alan Mosley, said it was important that people took the time to complete the survey.

He said: “These measures have certainly improved the atmosphere in the High Street and surrounding areas, and I have personally heard many people praising the move.

“However, any future long-term measures need to be carefully considered from all points of view, so it’s vitally important that as many people as possible complete this survey to tell us what they think.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which works on behalf of more than 500 businesses in the town centre, added: “It’s encouraging that we have had such a strong response to the survey.

“We are keen to hear the views of as many businesses in the town centre to understand how the changes to traffic movement have affected them.

“We are also asking visitors and customers to share their experiences of the town centre this summer to help shape the strategy for access and movement in Shrewsbury in the longer term.”

Respondents to the survey can opt into a prize draw to win one of three £50 vouchers for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

People can take part by going to www.shrewsburybigtownplan.org