Cyclist hospitalised after collision with car in Shrewsbury
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being knocked off their bike in Shrewsbury.
The biker, a man, was hit by a car at the junction of Telford Way and the A5112 at about 11.10am today.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and crews treated the casualty for potentially serious injuries.
He was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.
The road was partially blocked for a short time and motorists travelling in the area experienced delays.
