New Look in Shrewsbury to close next month

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Fashion chain New Look is closing its store in Shrewsbury's Pride Hill shopping centre.

The company confirmed the store will close on October 22.

A spokeswoman for New Look said: "We can confirm that this store is closing on October 22, 2020. We don’t have any additional information to share on this.

"Customers can continue to shop with us online on http://www.newlook.com."

It is not known how many jobs will be affected in terms of whether redundancies will be made of staff will be asked to move to other stores.

It comes after the closure of Waitrose on Pride Hill was announced earlier this week

