Concerns grow for Shrewsbury man missing for two weeks

George Kerswell, from Shrewsbury, was last seen in Church Stretton a fortnight ago.

He has links to the Halesowen and Telford areas.

He was last seen wearing black boots, blue trousers and a red striped top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 509i of September 15, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website under the section Tell Us About (westmercia.police.uk/).