Plans to transform Shrewsbury pub into homeless centre are set to face opposition from real-ale campaigners

Norrie Porter, public affairs officer of Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale, said he would be objecting to plans by Shrewsbury Ark to turn the Rock & Fountain Pub into a drop-in centre for homeless people.

This week the charity announced that it had made a successful bid to buy the Rock & Fountain pub in Castle Foregate, subject to gaining planning permission for the change in use.

But Mr Porter said he was concerned about the loss of the pub, and said there were plenty of empty buildings around the town which would be better suited to such use.

He said he would personally be opposing the application, and said he expected the branch committee would also be discussing the matter with a view to a formal objection.

"I'm personally against this plan," said Mr Porter.

"It's not because I don't like the Ark, we have done fundraising for the Ark.

"But I think it is a viable pub business, it is not as if we are short of empty properties in this town.

"The executive of the Camra branch are shocked at the proposals, and I expect we will be discussing it, and would want to oppose it as a group."

Mr Porter said the Rock & Fountain had recently been marketed with an asking price of £500,000, so he was surprised that the charity was in a position to buy the pub.

Plans for the Ark to move from its present premises in Castle Foregate were announced by the charity's new chairman Emily Bell earlier this week.

Mrs Bell said the present building had been a 'tight squeeze' for some years, but this had become more of a problem since the coronavirus outbreak due to social-distancing rules.

The planning application said the pub would be converted to use as a 'day centre', although there would be provision for it to offer overnight accommodation during harsh winter conditions.

"As described during these hours there would likely be up to six staff, six volunteers and 15 to 30 clients at any one time. This represents a low level of activity which will be entirely appropriate in this commercial location," said a letter with the application.

Mrs Bell said the charity could potentially take possession of the building by the end of the year subject to planning permission and the necessary surveys.