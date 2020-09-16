Help for EU citizens in Shropshire

Euro Café Shrewsbury is launching both in person and online, with drop in sessions and and a website. The first drop in session is at Central Café, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury on Saturday, September 19 from 2pm to 4pm, after which similar monthly events will be scheduled.

The initiative is reaching out to citizens of the 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland who must complete their Settled Status applications ahead of the Government’s deadline of June 30, 2021. EU families are reminded that their children and non-EU relatives must also complete the same procedure.

“We are here to help EU nationals who contribute so much to our health, hospitality and agricultural workforce in Shropshire and who may feel unsure about how to complete their Settled Status paperwork. We will be here to offer free support, help and information.

“We are scheduling the first monthly drop-in on Saturday and we look forward to saying hello to Shropshire’s international residents,” explains Euro Café Shrewsbury project manager, Philippa Scutt. “Help is also available online through our website.” www.eurocafeshrewsbury.co.uk

Euro Cafe Shrewsbury is a member of an independent nationwide network and is pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) which provides technical support to help EU applicants upload their digital evidence to the Home Office.

RCC’s chief executive, Julia Baron commented: “Anyone looking for support with the technology to submit their on-line application should phone “We-Are-Digital” on 03333 445 675 and are available to arrange an appointment.

“Sessions take place in a confidential space in our offices on Shrewsbury Business Park and should last no longer than 45 minutes. We have all the technology available for people to scan and submit their documents and can support people through the process to make a digital submission as straightforward as possible.”

In the meantime, further information for Europeans living and working in the UK can be downloadedfrom www.eurocafeshrewsbury.co.uk