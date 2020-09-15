Shrewsbury town centre roads back open after crash

The smash on St Mary's Street happened at around 11.45am between a van and a car. The car also collided with a street bollard.

Two casualties were helped from the car and given first aid by the fire service.

The road was closed for several hours.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.47am today, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"Road traffic collision involving one car and one small mini van. Car has collided with a street bollard. Crews administered first aid and assisted two casualties from the car."

West Mercia OCC said earlier: "Officers are currently dealing with an RTC, road closures in place on Wyle Cop and Castle Street, Shrewsbury. We'll update you when it's all clear." Later they said: "Thank you for your patience, road is now open."