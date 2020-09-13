Menu

Advertising

Two people rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people were rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews and paramedics rushed to Frankwell at around 3.50am after the pair got into difficulty.

They were rescued from the river and left in the care of paramedics.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 3.50am on Sunday, September 13, we received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Two persons rescued from water adjacent to river bank by fire service."

It is not known whether either of the people rescued suffered serious injuries or required hospital treatment.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News