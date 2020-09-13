Two people rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Fire crews and paramedics rushed to Frankwell at around 3.50am after the pair got into difficulty.

They were rescued from the river and left in the care of paramedics.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 3.50am on Sunday, September 13, we received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Two persons rescued from water adjacent to river bank by fire service."

It is not known whether either of the people rescued suffered serious injuries or required hospital treatment.