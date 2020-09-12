Live music pumps up atmosphere in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, has organised and funded the project to bring musicians into The Square - and businesses say the music has been an excellent addition to the town

A wide variety of musicians have been playing on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout August, with technical equipment being provided by the team at Theatre Severn.

The idea has been for the music to add to the positive atmosphere in the town centre, and organisers have now decided to continue the performances on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until September 20.

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success.

Vytis Kiuberis, of Daily Brews in The Square, said: “We were extremely pleased to see The Square come to life and welcome good vibes created by the musicians.

“Music is very close to our hearts here at Daily Brews, and as a local business we hope that this tradition will stay alive and will thrive. Thank you for cheering up our days!”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Music and the arts have been a lifeline to many of us during what has been an incredibly difficult year. I’m pleased that the live music in the town centre has been so well received.

“We all want live music to be able to continue, so, not to sound like a broken record, please remain vigilant as Covid-19 is still very much with us.

“Together we can all do our bit to keep people safe and make sure snippets of normality like live music can continue.”