Festival organisers call for 'little help from friends' after 'devastating' Covid-19 losses

Shropshire Festivals, which runs the food, folk and kids festivals among a host of other showpiece events, is appealing to people to sign up as "friends" and donate.

The company, which also runs the Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury Quarry, has tried to adapt to coronavirus restrictions and continue to bring entertainment to the county, including running a series of Drive-In events at West Mid Showground featuring music, comedy and circus performers. But after considerable early success, ticket sales fell away and now the company is looking for assistance from the people who regularly attend and enjoy its events.

A plea to visitors said: "We are reaching out to to ask if you would like to become a Friend of Shropshire Festivals.

"Following the cancellation of all seven of our major events this year we need to raise funds to weather the devastating loss of income due to Covid-19.

"We rely on ticket sales, exhibitor fees, and sponsorship to make all of our events happen and without those revenue streams the future of our company is at risk. We still need to pay for infrastructure and staff now, to ensure we can hold events next year. We really need support now."

It continued: "We would never expect something for nothing, which is why we have launched Friends of Shropshire Festivals to offer our loyal visitors something extra special.

"You can now become ‘Friends of’ the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shropshire Kids Festival.

"By purchasing the annual membership you will be securing your tickets to the 2021 event and be gifted some exclusive extras, like an exclusive chef school breakfast at Shrewsbury Food Festival or a special dinosaur experience at Shropshire Kids Festival. It also makes a really thoughtful gift for someone who would love the VIP treatment.

"By becoming a friend of the festival for 2021 you would be supporting a local family-run business and protect some much-loved festivals on your doorstep.

"We are so very very grateful for your continued support."

To find out more about becoming a friend of Shropshire Festivals, visit shropshirefestivals.co.uk