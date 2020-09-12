Shrewsbury's charity Christmas card shop will still go ahead

In January 40 charities had signed up for this year’s initiative, but following the pandemic some have withdrawn.

Christine Sower, one of the organisers, said: "We are still making plans to open the shop with our fingers tightly crossed that there will be no further lockdowns."

The Christmas card shop has been open every year for past 50 years, helping charities to raise thousands of pounds.

It is currently based in St Mary’s Church in the centre of Shrewsbury.

"It is organised and manned entirely by volunteers – with no paid staff – and this year we have already recruited a number of new people to help in the shop," added Christine.

"All the new recruits are independent with no direct link to any of the charities involved in the shop."

Anyone involved in registered charities, either local or national, who have Christmas cards to sell this year, can contact Chris Sower on yes@englishinshropshire.com.