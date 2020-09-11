Three shears for Fred's new mystery scarf

One day in lockdown, David and Gladys, who live on the A49 in Dorrington, found a parcel with a two-metre long knitted scarf inside attached to their front gate.

The couple are hoping to find out who the mysterious knitter is and say thank you as Fred has become somewhat of a local landmark in the area.

"Fred is always there dressed up with bits, but never had a scarf," David said.

"Then during lockdown, we found a package pinned to our front gate. It had a scarf inside it, from a lady who lives in the village and every time she walked down, it lifts her spirits and makes her smile, she said.

Fred the bush man sporting his new scarf. David Scott now wants to thank the mystery knitter who made the scarf during lockdown.

"She knitted this scarf for Fred – its two metres long. She didn't leave a note or address or anything. We want to find out who she is so we can say thank you."

David said people often stop as they pass by, from motorists to cyclists to people walking, and they always ask about it.

"One young lady used to bring her child up each day to say goodnight to Fred before she went to bed," David added. "People love him."

David was inspired to create Fred after a trip to a garden with a topiary pheasant, hoping the figure would bring a smile to people's faces as they passed his house.