Mavid and Edgar celebrate 70 years wed

Ration coupons were saved up to ensure the 50 guests sat down to a wonderful meal and the couple cut an impressive wedding cake.

Now Mr and Mrs Bakers are celebrating 70 years of marriage at their home in Shrewsbury.

Their life together has taken them from their schooldays in Walsall Wood near Wolverhampton, across Britain and eventually to Shropshire, firstly living in Wem before moving to the county town.

Mrs Baker, 93, met her husband-to-be at school when she was just 11 years old and he was the captain of the school.

Edgar Baker 94 and Mavis Baker 93 who married at St Johns Parish Church, Walsall Wood

"But he had other girlfriends and it was a few years later in late 1947 or '48 when we finally got together," she said.

They married in September 1950 at St John's Parish Church, Walsall Wood.

"We had our reception at the Co-op hall and even though it was just after the end of the war and their was still rationing our mothers made sure we were able to have a sit down lunch of boiled ham and salad for 50 guests. We even had a wedding cake which was rare in those days," Mrs Baker said.

The couple were involved with their local methodist church's girls' and boys' clubs.

Mr Baker was a skilled tailor's cutter, or textile techologist, and he work took them from their home in Bloxwich to Nottingham and Surrey.

When he retired when moved to Wem and spend 15 years there.

"We had a lovely garden and enjoyed visiting the Wem sweet pea festival," Mrs Baker said.