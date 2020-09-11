Fire crews deal with house fire

The fire service was called to the fire, in Field Close Shrewsbury, at around 9.50pm yesterday.

Crews from Hodnet and Minsterley attended and the fire service confirmed 40 per cent of the ground floor of the home had been damaged by fire, with heat and smoke damage to the first floor.

Hoses were used to put the blaze out with the fire service having extinguished the fire by 11.47pm.