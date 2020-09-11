Breast cancer survivor in special Race for Life weekend

Karen Roberts, 54, is taking to the footpaths around her home near Shrewsbury, to clock up her own 5K Race for Life in the company of her faithful collie dogs, Tinkerbell and Teddy.

She said her dogs inspired her to set up her own business and had got her through the toughest times.

Karen’s first dogs Maggie May (right) and Jacob (left)

Karen, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, aged 32, had a recurrence in 2017.

She had hoped to participate in the Shrewsbury Race for Life at Quarry Park on June 21 but it was among 400 mass participation events organisers Cancer Research UK cancelled this year during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The charity is expecting a £160 million drop in income in the year ahead, with a £44m cut to life-saving research funding already.

Karen (right) and friends Janet (left) and Shirley (centre) at Shrewsbury Race for Life in 2019

Karen is joining women and men across the UK in raising funds by completing their own Race for Life 5K on September 26.

They plan to take part outdoors either alone or in small, socially distanced groups - but all on the same day - to help people with cancer.

For further information visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 1230770.