Shropshire householders told 'don't lose your right to vote'

Eligible voters should to check their mail for a letter or an email sent last month asking them to check and update information that appears on the electoral register for their address.

This is in preparation for the local elections which are due to take place at Shropshire Council in May.

Reminders are now being sent to those householders who have not responded so far.

Shropshire Council electoral registration officer Claire Porter said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for messages from us, which this year for many people, will be in the form of an email, rather than a form through the post.

“Electors should carefully follow the instructions contained in the voter registration message, so that we can make sure we have all the right details on the electoral register for every address in our area.

“The email will contain a two-part security code and a link to a secure registration website.

“This year’s canvass, which we have to carry out by law, is taking place during a challenging public health situation. We are working hard to ensure that we take account of public health guidelines, including the continued importance of social distancing.”

Deadline for registration is October 1, and more details are available on 0345 678 9015. Those not currently registered including residents who recently changed addresses can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Electoral Commission head of support Melanie Davidson said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote, is able to do so.

"Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed, will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers."