Hotel and restaurant will adapt to new Coronavirus rules

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Hotel and restaurant owner, Paul Subbiani says he will adapt to the new Coronavirus rules as he has had to already this summer.

Paul Subbiani from Albright Hussey Manor Hotel near Shrewsbury talks about how the new Coronavirus rules will affect his business..

The Albright Hussey north of Shrewsbury has been attracting couples and families to its innovative outdoor dining experiences since July, with an Italian pizza oven brought in to provide authentic pizzas to customers eating at tables in the hotel gardens and special BBQ evenings.

Mr Subbiania said he would be pouring over the new rules to see how it affected him.

"We only have tables of up to six people and all our dining is outside at the moment," he said.

"Our restaurant is in a very quirky historic building and social distancing would be difficult. So we adapted to proved more casual, outdoor dining which has been incredibly popular as people have said they feel very safe here. It is a joy to see a family with young children and grandparents who immediately relax when they arrive.

"If we have to adapt again then we will."

