Hotel and restaurant will adapt to new Coronavirus rules

The Albright Hussey north of Shrewsbury has been attracting couples and families to its innovative outdoor dining experiences since July, with an Italian pizza oven brought in to provide authentic pizzas to customers eating at tables in the hotel gardens and special BBQ evenings.

Mr Subbiania said he would be pouring over the new rules to see how it affected him.

"We only have tables of up to six people and all our dining is outside at the moment," he said.

"Our restaurant is in a very quirky historic building and social distancing would be difficult. So we adapted to proved more casual, outdoor dining which has been incredibly popular as people have said they feel very safe here. It is a joy to see a family with young children and grandparents who immediately relax when they arrive.

"If we have to adapt again then we will."