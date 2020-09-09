Young Shropshire anglers hook new equipment thanks to giveaway

Shrewsbury Town Fisheries gave young anglers several bundles of equipment to help as they progress, kindly donated by adult members.

Tom Perring, from the club, said: "Our Mousecroft Pool was well attended for the tackle giveaway for youngsters, which included large bundles of fishing gear, that had been kindly donated by anglers around the Shrewsbury area.

"Head Baliff Gary Doddy gave the fishing gear out. He had also organised the big giveaway. More will be happening and regularly for the local community.

"We are continuing to generate our good work for the community, not just within the angling community but also outside of it, which has resulted in some fantastic partnerships and relationships for both anglers and non-anglers.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended, alongside those that donated for such a great cause.

"If anyone is interested in supporting the initiviate, please contact Shrewsbury Town Fisheries."