Shrewsbury charity seeking volunteers to help learners develop IT skills

The Roy Fletcher Centre, on Cross Hill in Shrewsbury town centre, has been running a popular weekly computer skills club for a number of years.

Led by volunteers, the club has helped many people to learn basic computer skills and get help with technical problems.

“Many people felt left behind and isolated during lockdown,” said chief executive of the charity, Jenny Taylor.

“People with little or no digital skills have told us they feel desperate to learn how to get the most out of their laptops, iPads and mobile phones.

"Many can now see the benefits of being able to communicate with family and friends over the internet and to shop online – but they need support to learn how.

“We have set up safe ways for people to come to The Roy Fletcher Centre for computer skills support.

"However, we urgently need help from reliable volunteers with a bit of technical know-how and a few hours a week to spare.

"If you’ve not been online before it can take longer to pick things up and many of our learners will be starting from scratch, so lots of patience will be needed.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the IT support service at the centre can email jenny.taylor@royfletchercentre.co.uk