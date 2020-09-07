Shropshire Council opens first drop-in shop in old Disney Store

Shropshire Council's first Shropshire Local shop opened its doors at the former Disney Store in the Darwin Shopping Centre today.

If the venture is successful, the council plans to introduce them to other towns across the county.

Council staff will be on hand to offer advice about how they can help and and other local services that are available, and members of the public are also invited to tell them how they would like to access them in light of the coronavirus restrictions.

The shop will be open six days a week, from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s acting chief executive, said: “This is a new approach to help make the council more accessible to local people and to make it easier for people to find out more about local support services and how to best access them.

“Shropshire Local will give Shropshire Council a positive presence within the community while some of our main buildings remain closed to public access.

"Staffed by a team capable of having conversations around local support services and the most efficient way to access them, it will offer a space for people to come and talk to us to gain information, learn something or give us feedback.

"The information gathered will be analysed and will be the basis for developing Shropshire Council’s new ways of working in the future.”

Mr Begley said he hoped that having a town centre presence would help people to more easily access the support on offer from the council and its partners, and improve the way that it communicates with residents.