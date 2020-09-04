Menu

Comedian to perform in Shrewsbury after double delay

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A TV comedy star will be bringing the laughs to Shropshire after his show was rescheduled for the second time.

Geoff Norcott

Geoff Norcott will bring his Taking Liberties tour to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on November 21. Norcott, who has been on Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, was due to perform at the theatre on March 25, but his show got cancelled due to Covid-19. It was rearranged for September 26, but had to be cancelled again.

He is well known for his political satire, especially about Brexit. “There's been a lot of talk about extensions. Despite my political allegiances I'm delighted with this one. It's time the people were given another say...on whether or not they want to see my show.”

Norcott has also appeared on The Mash Report, Would I Lie To You, Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Mastermind, How The Middle Class Ruined Britain and Question Time and is a winner of Best Comedy at the BBC Radio & Music Awards.

His show will begin at 8pm. Tickets can be bought at https theatresevern.co.uk/shows/comedy/geoff-norcott/

