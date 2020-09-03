Shrewsbury B&B owner launches treasure hunt

The Shrewsbury treasure hunt has been set up by Sarah Hopper from Ferndell B&B in Underdale Road, and gives families the chance to search the town centre streets for clues and enter a prize draw.

Sarah set up the draw to earn a bit of extra cash after the coronavirus pandemic forced her B&B to close, and she has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from participants and the generosity of businesses helping out.

She said: "The trail takes you around the town. The feedback has been brilliant. There have been people who've lived in Shrewsbury for a long time finding alleys and places they'd never been before or didn't know were there. They've been really enjoying it.

"The reason I've done it is because I've missed out on a lot of bookings and needed a way to earn a bit of money. Other businesses in the town have been struggling as well but they've still helped out with raffle prizes.

"People can pick them up and when they've completed it, let me know by text and they'll go into the draw to win some treasure.

"While people are on the trail, they'll passing the shops and restaurants so hopefully it'll be a good thing for the town.

"My business was closed for a long time. We're back open but it's really slow. People are just nervous about staying at a B&B, but we'll be fine."

Among the prizes are chocolate, sweets, bottles of wine, gin, tennis sessions, a Shrewsbury mug and a sandwich shop loyalty card.

You can pick up a treasure map from Ferndell B&B, Abbey Foregate Post Office, Ginger & Co Coffee, Stop Cafe's at Shrewsbury Museum and Greyfriar's Bridge, The Allotment and Cafe AleOli. Maps cost £10.

The treasure hunt runs until September 27, after which the raffle will be drawn.