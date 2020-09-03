Online meeting about altruism

Simon Jenkins, of the philosophy department at Warwick University, will give a talk entitled Effective Altruism on September 17.

His talk will look at how we can use our resources to help others most, with an emphasis on using evidence and careful analysis rather than simply doing what feels right.

Group chairman Simon Nightingale said: "Most of us want to make a difference. We see suffering, injustice and death, and are moved to do something about them. But working out what that ‘something’ is, let alone actually doing it, can be a difficult and disheartening challenge."

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 7.30pm, and anybody is welcome to take part, whether they are of religious faith or not.

Anybody wishing to join the meeting can email Mr Nightingale on chair@shropshire.humanist.org.uk , who will send you the Zoom link shortly before the event.