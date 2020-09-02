Advertising
Tenants evicted after Shrewsbury drugs raid
Tenants have been evicted from a property after a drugs raid in Shrewsbury.
The warrant was executed in Castlefields after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug supply.
Nobody was arrested but the tenants were evicted.
Inspector Saf Ali said: "Another drugs warrant, this time in Castlefields, following reports of ASB and drug supply from the address - No arrests on this occasion but tenants evicted and flat repossessed by housing provider, positive news for the community."
