Tenants evicted after Shrewsbury drugs raid

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Tenants have been evicted from a property after a drugs raid in Shrewsbury.

A drugs warrant was carried out in Castlefields. Picture: Inspector Saf Ali

The warrant was executed in Castlefields after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug supply.

Nobody was arrested but the tenants were evicted.

Inspector Saf Ali said: "Another drugs warrant, this time in Castlefields, following reports of ASB and drug supply from the address - No arrests on this occasion but tenants evicted and flat repossessed by housing provider, positive news for the community."

