More than £10,000 raised for charity with virtual Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival ran over the bank holiday weekend and was enjoyed by hundreds.

The festival would usually take place at the West Mid Showground, but it had to be cancelled due to uncertainties around coronavirus safety, meaning creatives, vendors and charity partners would be left hugely out of pocket due to missing one of the town's showpiece music events of the year.

But donations have rolled in to help out musicians as well as Hope House.

A festival spokeswoman said: "Our finances have taken a significant hit by not being able to hold the festival this year. The festival has received no funding from the Government to deal with this totally unexpected loss of income.

"Money has already been spent that we won't get back and we have ongoing expenses to keep the festival operational in a year when we have no income and want to plan a spectacular return in 2021.

"Whilst we can assure you we will be back in 2021, plugging the gap in our finances will allow us to focus on delivering the high quality four days of music, dance and family fun you have come to expect from us."

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/support-shrewsbury-folk-festival