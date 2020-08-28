Shropshire Council chooses new chief executive

The council has been operating with a joint interim chief executive team since Clive Wright left the post earlier this year.

Mr Wright's replacement is Andy Begley, who was one of the two-person joint interim team alongside Karen Bradshaw, the authority's executive director of children’s services.

Although selected for the role after the interview process Mr Begley's appointment is subject to formal approval at a meeting of the full council on September 24.

Mr Begley is currently executive director of adult social care, public health and housing.

Andy Begley, who has been selected as the new chief executive of Shropshire Council, working from home.

Provided the appointment is approved by councillors, arrangements will be put in place to recruit a new executive director of adult social care, public health and housing.

Council leader Peter Nutting said that in a competitive field Mr Begley was the best choice.

“The recruitment process was extremely competitive and we received applications from – and interviewed – some very strong and very impressive candidates," he said.

Advertising

"However, the interview panel felt that Andy was the best person to lead the council forward. I congratulate Andy on his appointment and look forward to working with him.”

Proud

Mr Begley said he was was looking forward to taking on the job, and praised the efforts of staff throughout the pandemic.

He said: "I’m really proud to be taking up the position of chief executive at Shropshire Council and would like to thank the councillors for their offer and faith in me.

Advertising

"Having worked as one of the interim chief executives for the best part of six months, I’d like to take this opportunity to praise and thank all the staff at Shropshire Council for their efforts throughout the floods and pandemic.

"I have been humbled by the coming together of the council, and look forward to leading the council through these challenging times and back into the good times."

The council does face significant challenges, particularly to its budget as it deals with diminishing grants from government and increasing costs of adult social care in particular.

Mr Begley will also be tasked with guiding the authority through one of its biggest changes in recent years with plans to move the council out of its current Shirehall base.

The move means both the county's major councils – Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, will have relatively new chief executives, with David Sidaway taking over from Richard Partington at Telford last year.