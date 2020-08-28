Shrewsbury Rotary club pledges support for food bank

At their latest Zoom meeting, members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club agreed to donate £20 a month to the food hub for the month of September.

Future donations will be assessed each month.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Food Hub said: “We would like to thank Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for their kind and very generous donations every month.

“As a small charity, we have expanded as much as possible to meet the increased need caused by Covid-19 and are now preparing to support our community with food through the coming recession.

“Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s donation will allow us to continue and improve the valuable services we provide to the local community and enable us to expand our ongoing strategy for increasing food resilience in Shrewsbury.”

The club is also making regular donations to the Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury.

Headteacher Charlie Summers said: “My thanks to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for their continued support – the donations really do make a difference to the lives of the children at the Grange Primary School.”

For more information on the activities of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, contact secretary Gareth Watkins on 01743 359636.