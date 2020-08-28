Business booming at shopping district as High Sheriff visits

Joining the High Sheriff Mrs Dean Harris at The Parade Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury was the town's mayor Phil Gillam.

The Parade now holds 25 independent businesses and provides space for the Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast. The array of shops sell an eclectic mix of items including military history collectables, hand-tailored jackets from Kashmir and vegan cheese.

Footfall on UK high streets dropped by over 40 per cent during July according to data from market intelligence firm Springboard, yet The Parade is still attracting a steady stream of customers. Since July five new businesses have signed up for shops.

The Beautique Parlour opened on the July 4, offering nail extensions, gel polish and spray tanning. Birgitta Zoutman Photography has transformed one of the shop units in to a studio, for portraiture work. She specialises in informal portraiture, wedding and event photography.

Amy Tuitt, owner of Madam Llama’s Flower Bar, hopes to open her new florist shop in September. She said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Parade’s glorious mixture of independent businesses. I grew up surrounded by flowers so it seemed like a natural progression that I would work with them. I believe every bouquet has a secret message from the sender, whether it be friendship, love, happiness or passion.”

Two lash businesses have opened up next door to one another. Megan Gibson from Megalash and fellow lash artist, Minola Moss of Minola Moss Lash Boutique moved there from a shared space in Frankwell. Minola said: “After all of the delays due to Covid-19, I’m so happy to finally be open. Business is booming and I’ve been booked up solidly for the first few weeks since opening.”