Views sought as strategy launched to promote Shrewsbury

Businesses, residents and organisations are now being invited to give their views on Shrewsbury's strengths, to help form the basis of how the town should be promoted regionally, nationally and internationally.

Marketing experts ThinkingPlace, who have worked on major commissions to promote all three of the UK’s cities of culture, are leading the project to create the new strategy, on behalf of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Bid, which along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council makes up the Big Town Plan Partnership, said the strategy was a key piece of work for the town.

He said: “While a range of marketing is already undertaken throughout the year, we are now looking to co-create a clear, compelling and consistent place story and marketing strategy that we can all unite behind when promoting Shrewsbury and our organisations beyond our borders.

“The team at ThinkingPlace are already meeting with stakeholders, such as business groups, and we are launching a public survey to harness the knowledge of residents - both local and those from further afield - about how they view Shrewsbury.

“I would urge everyone to give their feedback, because a wide range of views will really help us to create a collective vision to guide Shrewsbury’s future.”

Councillor Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, added: “We believe a new, shared place story will help build civic pride and confidence, help us market Shrewsbury to attract inward investment and create jobs, and support existing business in Shrewsbury.

“The impact of Covid-19 on our town and our economy makes this work more important than ever.”

To have your say, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org