Women found dead in summer house

Mrs Pamela Louise McMahon-Berkley, 54, was found by her husband at the house in Coldridge Drive, Shrewsbury, on March 23.

An inquest into her death, held at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, yesterday (tues) found that the cause of death was hanging.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, said Mrs McMahon-Berkley’s death was suicide.