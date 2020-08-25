Woman seriously injured after car crashes with motorbike in Shrewsbury

The smash happened at about 3.10pm yesterday on Whitchurch Road at Heathgates.

The woman, riding a motorbike, was travelling from Heathgates roundabout in the direction of Battlefield at the time of the incident, which happened at the traffic lights.

She suffered serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0035I of August 24, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org