HGV and car crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

The collision happened on the A5, south of Montford Bridge and north of Churncote shortly before 6.50pm today.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance.

The fire service sent five appliances from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used a short extension ladder as part of their clean up operation and the fire service reports everyone involved was out of their car upon arrival.

West Mercia Operations and Communications Centre tweeted: "Road blocked in Shrewsbury - A5 south of Montford Bridge and north of Churncote Island. Please avoid to prevent further delays."

The fire service left the scene at about 7.20pm and the police force remained at the incident for a time afterwards.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.