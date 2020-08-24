Pub could be toasting victory in Best Beer Garden contest

The Boathouse in Shrewsbury has reached the last ten in the competition, run by radio station Union Jack, after more than 1,200 pubs entered.

The overall winner will be decided by a public vote, with the victorious pub being crowned on air on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31.

The winning pub will become the host of a day of live broadcasts by Union Jack, including its Full English Breakfast Show, comedy from presenter Lucy Leeds, and a live pub quiz hosted by The Chase quizzer Mark “The Beast" Labbett, whose show The Not-in-a-Pub Pub Quiz was launched to entertain Union Jack listeners during the recent lockdown.

The Boathouse was shortlisted for its stunning location on the banks of the River Severn, affording it some magnificent views of the river and the Quarry Park.

Giles Gear, programme manager of Union Jack, said: “It’s been near impossible finding the final ten, and now it’s down to the public. If people want their local to win, get online, vote, and spread the word. Having “The Beast” turn up in your local beer garden really is a money-can’t-buy prize – and we also have a few surprises in store for the winner too.”

Voting closes at 9am on Friday. To vote for The Boathouse visit unionjack.co.uk/beer-garden/