Shrewsbury's civic society facing "one struggle after another" with vehicles hitting Bear Steps building

Fish Street in Shrewsbury is closed, and could stay that way for up to nine months, to allow for vital repair work on one of the town's oldest buildings, the Bear Steps, which dates back to the 14th Century.

Mike Dinnene, vice chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society, said the building only reopened about a week ago. It houses a gallery and museum, and another part houses a popular café.

"We are a charity, and not a wealthy one at all," he said. "Because of Covid-19 regualtions we are only able to open part of the gallery, so it is not bringing in as much income as usual.

'It really hit it'

"As I understand it, part of the building has become detached through vehicle strikes. There was quite a bad vehicle strike about two years ago from a vehicle that had come up through Fish Street. We had a number of people in the building at the time and it really hit it, we all felt it.

"We contacted Shropshire Council and they sent people out to look at it, we haven't really heard much since then until this has all kicked off recently. In some ways it's not surprising. Fish Street is used as a short cut through the town but vehicles seem to ignore the sign at the bottom.

"It has a sharp turn at the top and commercial vehicles coming through find it difficult. We will find a way around the closure I am sure. As I understand it the café is still open but customers have to sit outside.

"It is definitely something we could do without – both ourselves and the café, who have only recently reopened as well. There was a lot of work we had to do to make sure everything inside was Covid-19 compliant. It just seems to be one struggle after another I'm afraid. But we try and be optimistic."

Mr Dinnene said the oldest part of the building is the hall dating back to 1350 – they think it is probably the oldest timber building in the town.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said the authority is investigating and that access could be restricted until next year.

The area surrounding Bear Steps contains some of Shrewsbury's most famous and historic lanes, with more than 10 listed buildings on cobbled Fish Street alone.