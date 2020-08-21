Advertising
Food donation trolleys set up at Shrewsbury store
Tesco in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, is holding a summer food collection today and tomorrow .
The store has trolleys out for people to put donated food bought from the store in.
There is also a table showing some long-life products that would be ideal for donation.
All food donated goes to Fareshare and is then distributed throughout Shropshire to those who need it.
Tesco spokesperson Rachel Benson said she hoped people would support the collection when doing their shopping.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.