Shrewsbury Folk Festival: Two days of music, workshops and dance in fundraising drive

Shrewsbury Folk Festival’s committee is laying on two days of music, workshops and dance for free, on August 29 and 30, to mark the event, which could not take place this year – and organisers are urging fans to support its fundraising campaign in return.

They have also pledged to donate 10 per cent of everything raised to its charity partner Hope House.

The line-up for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival includes four exclusive music concerts, broadcast over the weekend, featuring UK folk, world and Americana artists including Seth Lakeman, Seckou Keita, Steve Knightley, Chris While and Julie Matthews, as well as shanty band The Longest Johns.

Dance will include a live ceilidh with music from John Spiers and Friends, a specially recorded morris party, dance displays and a dance show.

Workshops for all ages include American and English clogging, flamenco, body percussion, singing, yoga and ukulele as well as the festival’s popular Tuneworks sessions for different abilities of musicians.

Delighted

The festival has curated a special edition of its children’s festival online with a wealth of crafts to try, music workshops and storytelling as well as lullabies with Jackie Oakes and a Makaton concert.

It is also inviting people to join its virtual Big Band with the chance to appear in a special performance led by John Spiers that will be premiered during the weekend.

Advertising

The full programme is now available at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk/virtually-sff-2020, and donations can be made via the crowdfunder.co.uk/support-shrewsbury-folk-festival link.

Festival director Sandra Surtees said: “We are delighted with the line-up and there really is something for everyone to get involved, whatever their interests.

“Our regular festivalgoers will be making a weekend of it and hosting their own mini festivals at home but it’s also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about our amazing festival to get a taste of what it’s like.”