Footballers urged to get their 'sporting fix' in Shrewsbury

Leisure Leagues says football can tackle the obesity crisis at local level. It follows the launch of the government's strategy to deal with the national problem.

Spokesman Jack Keeling said: “Our leagues are vital to the communities everywhere anyway, we know that, and we know how much they were missed in lockdown, but they are perhaps even more vital right now.

“Not everyone can afford costly gym memberships, and with our leagues back on, we are saying to people: come and get your sporting fix with us.”

Leisure Leagues – with hundreds of thousands of players in leagues each week – are the largest independent hirer of sports facilities in the UK and their players come from every walk of life and background, says Jack.

“Something we are very proud of is that we are the most inclusive sport there is," he explained.

"From players that are using us as training for their Saturday and Sunday games, to those that were left behind in sport at school. They can all find a home here, and all are welcomed."

He said almost two-thirds of adults in England were overweight or living with obesity – and one in three children leave primary school overweight or obese, with obesity-related illnesses costing the NHS £6 billion a year.

Advertising

"Those that are obese are at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, with risk growing substantially as body mass index increases," he added.

"Nearly 8 per cent of critically ill patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units have been morbidly obese.

Camaraderie

"We felt we had to act."

Advertising

He said football could also help with mental health.

“There is no doubt that people’s mental health has been adversely affected by the pandemic – and it is well known that competing in sports really helps with that," said Jack.

"I know, as a keen footballer myself, the camaraderie you can only get in a team.”

All Leisure Leagues’ competitions are open to male and female players of 16 and over.

More details are available from leisureleagues.net/league/shrewsbury-sports-village.