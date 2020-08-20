Charities to benefit from Shrewsbury Tree of Light are named

Getting the support of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club are the Mayor’s charity Lingen Davies, Age UK and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The Tree of Light database has been updated and letters will be distributed in early November.

The club is also looking into the possibility of donors paying electronically through ‘JustGiving’.

A Tree of Light dedication service has been arranged for Sunday, November 29 at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury.

The service will once again be hosted by the Rotary clubs of Shrewsbury Severn, Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury Darwin and will be open to members of the public.

The Tree of Light has now been in operation for over 25 years and has raised in excess of £200,000, especially taking into account gift aid revenues, for a wide variety of local charities.

Names of donors of £5 or more to sponsor a commemorative light on the tree will once again be displayed around the tree, which will be erected in the foyer of St Mary’s Church on November 23, and will remain until December 31.