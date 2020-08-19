£3,700 raised for Shrewsbury house fire family

Wayne Hicks and his son Ethan,had to jump from their first-floor bedroom to safety.

Wayne's wife Emma was on her way home from work when the fire, believed to have started by the back door, gutted the terraced home in Albert Gardens, Harlescott last week.

Elder son Jay launched a Go Fund Me online page to help them rebuild their lives. With no house insurance they were left with nothing.

Wayne, Ethan and Emma Hicks

He originally hoped that the appeal would raise about £500 but as of last night the figure had reached more than £3,700.

"They have no clothes and everything in the house has been completely destroyed. It’s all the sentimental things as well that can’t be replaced, photographs, jewellery, a wedding dress,” Jay said.

"We are so grateful to everyone who had donated something. This will help them so much.

The fire broke out shortly before 3am

“We are already so overwhelmed with the support we have received. My parents themselves would not ask for anything but as their children we are asking for help on their behalf."

Anyone who can help can do so on gofundme.com/f/e65m8-house-fire.

Firefighters had to use an aerial ladder platform to bring the fierce blaze under control. Using breathing equipment they went into the neighbouring house to rescue an elderly woman.