Four escape after car rolls down embankment in Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Four people escaped after their car rolled down an embankment on a road on the edge of Shrewsbury today.

Fire service called to crash

Emergency services were called to the road between Bayston Hill and Emstrey at 8.49am after several 999 calls.

When firefighters arrived they found the four occupants had managed to get out of the vehicles.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury made the vehicle safe.

