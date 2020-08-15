Don't look down! Church restoration workers get closer to God

Restoration workers have been clambering the 56m high St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury this week to carry out maintenance work on its spire.

The stunning building, which measures the height of nearly 13 double decker buses, has required some TLC to stave of potential damage from the weather in years to come.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/08/2020..Pic in Shrewsbury at St Alkmunds Church where : Heritage Stone Access, based in Malvern, were assessing the spire's stonework. Pic of Director: Richard Martin nearest and colleagues: Steve Rutter and Josh Pettigrew..

Richard Martin, from Heritage Stone Access Ltd who are carrying out the work, said: "What we're aiming to do is to slow down the weathering. We would rather do a little bit of work at a time to keep it in good condition, rather than leave it 40 years and then have to put up scaffolding around it.

"It's made with extremely dense stone. It's a medieval spire. It's amazing to think how they managed to get up there and build it.

"It's not the highest we've worked on but it feels very high because it's such a concentrated area below. Normally it will be an area where there is a lot of green fields below.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/08/2020..Pic in Shrewsbury at St Alkmunds Church where : Heritage Stone Access, based in Malvern, were assessing the spire's stonework. Pic of Steve Rutter.

"You're also at the top of a hill here so you can see a long way. It's quite intense. It's an incredible view."

The sweltering hot days and evening storms haven't been ideal for workers, but it hasn't slowed them down too much. This phase of work is expected to be finished in the next week or so.

Richard added: "We're in the lap of the gods with the weather. The storms haven't really happened until late so it's more been a case of staying hydrated during the hot days."