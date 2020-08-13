Town crier marks VJ Day

Martin Wood, who lays claim to being the tallest town crier in the world, will take part in the Ringing for VJ Day event that has been organised by pageantmaster, Bruno Peek.

Churches and bellringers around the UK will be ringing out a cry for peace around the world, the message that Martin will be using his loud cry to read out.

Because he has had to shield during Coronavirus he will be doing the cry from outside his front door in Ashfield Road, Shrewsbury.

But he hopes people will come along to the street to watch the event just after 11am.

"I will be joining others across the country taking part in the Cry for Peace," he said.

"Every Thursday I still do a cry for carers and the NHS and we have neighbours and many others come along to listen," he said.