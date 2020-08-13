Shrewsbury pub reopens after customer tested positive for Covid-19

The Boathouse, in New Street, closed on Tuesday to carry out a deep clean after being informed that a customer who visited on Saturday night had contracted the virus.

But now they have reopened again.

A statement said: "Great news. The sun is shining and we are open again! Thanks for all your support."

Under the Government's rules, pub owners do not have to close their premises if a positive case is identified, but licensees should be prepared to be asked for details of customers and staff who may have been in contact with someone with the virus.

On Tuesday night the pub confirmed in a statement that the customer who tested positive for the virus visited at around 10pm on Saturday night.

It said: “We have worked hard to put all the measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe.

“We have followed government guidelines in terms of collecting customer contact details."

The pub closed for cleaning and awaited further instruction from the NHS Test and Trace team before reopening its doors.