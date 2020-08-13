Italian handbag donated to charity shop

The Gianni Conti range of leather handmade bags sell for hundreds of pounds when purchased brand new, but this brown immaculate bag is available at the Hope House shop at Lancaster Retail Park in Harlescott, Shrewsbury for just £100.

Hannah Roberts, assistant manager, said: “The handbag came as part of a larger donation, and we knew as soon as we saw it that it was something a bit special.

“It’s a beautiful item that looks stylish and is in brilliant condition, so if this is your style then don’t wait, pop down to the store and take a look."

The store is currently open Tuesdays to Saturdays between 10am and 4pm.

Donations are also welcome at Hope House’s Oswestry, Welshpool, Ludlow and Church Stretton, but due to the large volumes received, people are asked to call ahead and check they are able to accept.

Stores have introduced new working practices to keep customers and staff safe, including social distancing rules, hand sanitising stations, contactless payment and 72-hour isolation of donations.