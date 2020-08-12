Road closed in Shrewsbury town centre due to medical emergency

Butcher Row in Shrewsbury has been shut off to the public by police since around 7.30am while the ambulance service work at the scene.

The nature of the emergency is not yet known, but police advised people to be patient.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Butcher Row in Shrewsbury town centre is currently closed due to an ongoing incident. Please be patient."

Butcher Row in Shrewsbury town centre is currently closed due to an ongoing incident #PleaseBePatient pic.twitter.com/lVEhZkGVW7 — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) August 12, 2020

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "At around 7.30am police were called to Butcher Row in Shrewsbury to assist the ambulance service.

"Officers closed the road to allow the ambulance service to deal with a medical incident."